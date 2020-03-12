MOUNT HOLLY >> Freeholder Director Felicia Hopson announced at the regular public meeting in Mount Holly that a Coronavirus Task Force has been formed to coordinate measures appropriately and prepare for health hazards of COVID-19, or Novel Coronavirus. The Task Force is charged with managing the County response as well as coordinating with State and Local efforts.
Burlington County Coronavirus Task Force will be led by Health Department Director Dr. Herb Conaway. Dr. Conaway is a practicing physician of internal medicine with more than 20 years clinical experience. Dr. Conaway also serves as Chairman of the Health and Human Services Committee in the New Jersey General Assembly.
The Coronavirus Task Force will consist of several members of the Health Department, Public Safety and Office of Emergency Management. There will also be representatives from the Freeholder Office’s and Virtua Health.
Burlington County Health Department has been actively monitoring the COVID-19 situation since it emerged in early January. The Task Force will continue to work with all of its local partners on existing plans and control measures to prepare for further spread in Burlington County.
The Task Force will continually update hospitals, first responders, school administrators and other partners regarding their needs and protocols to ensure we are focused on limiting the spread of disease and are prepared for eventual cases.