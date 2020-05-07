The Burlington County Health Department is looking for volunteers to assist in our COVID-19 response efforts. This includes volunteers for Call Center Operators, Contact Tracing Callers, COVID-19 Test Swabbers and COVID-19 Test Clinic Support Staff.
“The Freeholder Board truly appreciates all of our hardworking volunteers who are stepping up to help others and working around the clock on the front lines,” said Freeholder Dan O’Connell, liaison to the Health Department. “In order keep fighting the virus, we want to make sure to not exhaust and overwhelm our current volunteers. We are asking people who are interested in helping out to join our team and allow us to keep fighting COVID-19.”
Active or retired physicians, nurses, nurse assistants and those with any medical expertise are especially needed.
If you are interested in volunteering, visit: https://njlmn.njlincs.net/jsp/mrc-index.jsp
Click on the last link at the bottom of the page titled “If you are not registered and want to volunteer with the NJMRC as a new or existing volunteer please begin your registration” to sign up.
For additional information or questions, email zdavisshine@co.burlington.nj.us.