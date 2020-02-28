Freeholder Director Felicia Hopson has announced the 2020 winners of the Annual Outstanding Women of Burlington County Awards.
“It is such honor to recognize the outstanding women in Burlington County that contribute so much to our community,” said Hopson. “We are more excited than ever this year to recognize the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, allowing women to vote!”
The 2020 Nominees are:
• Carmella Carter- Mentorship
• Kristan Hoffman- Volunteerism
• Nicole Gillespie- Corporate Leadership
• Kim Belin- Law
• Sherry Knight- Education
• Doan Tucker- Community Service
• Shenee Omuso- Diversity/Inclusion
• Grace Harsche- Alice Paul Champion Award
• Ann Marie Bangura- Celeste Arties Memorial Award
• Athira Arayath- Elizabeth Coleman White STEM Award
The winners have been chosen from several areas of exceptional service. In addition to the awards being presented, three local students will also receive scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each.
They will be honored at an awards reception on Monday, March 30 at 5:30 p.m. at The Merion in Cinnaminson. The banquet provides a forum to explore and learn more about the often-unpublicized activities of the award recipients.
“We want to use this time to celebrate women of Burlington County who are making an impact on our community and paving the way for other women to follow in their footsteps,” stated Hopson.
Tickets are $75 each to attend the event, and may be purchased by mailing a check or by credit card via EventBrite. To pay by credit card, visit EventBrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/outstanding-women-of-burlington-county-awards-dinner-tickets-86035828479
For check, please make payments out to: Treasurer, County of Burlington and then mail to:
Women's Advisory Council
c/o Burlington County Freeholder's Office
P.O. Box 6000, Mount Holly, NJ 08060-6000
Sponsorship opportunities and advertisements in the annual program book are also available. For more information visit: http://www.co.burlington.nj.us/268/Programs. The Council is also soliciting items to be donated for an auction that will be held during the event.
The Burlington County Women’s Advisory Council identifies and addresses issues that affect women of Burlington County, raise public awareness of the special needs and roles of women, and enhance the quality of life for all women. The Council’s purpose is to advocate for the needs of women, examine the health and social service needs of women, promote the expansion of rights and opportunities available to women, and to promote representation of women in government.
For more information follow the Council on Facebook at @BurlingtonCountyWomen or visit: http://co.burlington.nj.us/263/Womens-Advisory-Council.