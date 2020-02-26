Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Medford Township Police Chief Richard Meder have announced that a 30-year-old Camden drug dealer has been charged with causing the fatal overdose of a Medford Township woman to whom he sold fentanyl-laced heroin and cocaine last year.
Tareese Brown, of the 200 block of Ablett Village in Camden, was charged with Strict Liability for Drug-Induced Death (First Degree), ten counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree), ten counts of Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree), and two counts of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree).
The investigation began on Sept. 22 after officers from the Medford Township Police Department were called to Club House Lane for a report of an unresponsive 55-year-old female.
An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined the woman died of fentanyl and cocaine toxicity.
The investigation determined the drugs that caused the fatal overdose had been purchased from Brown. The investigation also led to charges against Rashan Demby, 33, of the 1200 block of Langham Avenue in Camden. He was charged with two counts each of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree), Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree) and Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree).
Brown was arrested in Camden on February 20 by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force. Demby was arrested in Mount Holly on Feb. 21 by the Burlington County Sheriff’s Department. They are lodged in the Burlington County Jail awaiting a pre-trial detention hearing.
The case was investigated by the Medford Township Police Department, with assistance from the Prosecutor’s Office Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force. The lead investigator is Medford Township Detective William Knecht.
Brown and Demby will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Michael Angermeier, supervisor of the GGNTF.