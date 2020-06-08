MEDFORD >> Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge brings the community together with a new nature club. The club, called “Journeys & Conversations” will be an online offering where members will meet once a week on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. to discuss a month-long topic relating to the environment and our relationship to nature.
The group will start with a reading selection and discuss parts of the reading, the issues and ideas presented within. Cedar Run will also present lectures and discussions with biologists, authors and people who work in relationship to the topic being explored. Whenever possible Cedar Run will present meet and greets with our resident education ambassador animals and our education staff.
The June meetings will be based on J.A. Baker’s book The Peregrine. Aside from discussing the book itself, members will also learn about Peregrine Falcons through the help of Cedar Run’s resident Artemis and an engaging lecture from guest speaker Ben Wurst from Conserve Wildlife NJ about his local efforts to track and observe breeding pairs.Sign-ups can be made through Cedar Run’s website: CedarRun.org/Journeys-and-Conversations.
Cedar Run’s 3.5 miles of trail and Wildlife Housing Area, with nearly 60 non-releasable animals in enclosures, have remained open to the public. Cedar Run’s goal is to remind people that nature is always waiting to awe them, even in these challenging times; and to possibly draw their attention to something they might have been too busy to notice before. Just as families are reconnecting with each other while staying at home, this is the ideal time to also reconnect with the world around us.
Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge is a South Jersey non-profit dedicated to New Jersey’s children, wildlife and the habitats they share. Cedar Run is the busiest wildlife rehabilitation hospital in the tri-state area; New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware seeing 5,103 animals in 2019. Located on 171-acres of protected Pinelands habitat in Medford, NJ, Cedar Run operates an on-site Wildlife Rehabilitation Hospital and Nature Center that hosts STEM and nature-based education programs for all ages reaching more than 30,000 people each year.