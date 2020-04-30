MEDFORD >> Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge engages neighbors near and far with “Tails at Two,” virtual nature lessons that are broadcast live on Facebook each weekday. As the public shelters in place, a connection to nature is needed more than ever. And thanks to “Tails at Two,” Cedar Run fans can still “visit” the refuge’s wildlife, and participate in live science lessons online. The popular videos include wildlife encounters, story times, cooking with native plants, and more fun and educational themes. Cedar Run staff members reach thousands of viewers each day and fill an important niche in these trying times.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Cedar Run would typically provide in-person environmental education for more than 30,000 children and adults each year. Since schools closed in mid-March, Cedar Run has lost an extensive amount of scheduled programming with schools, libraries and adult groups. Cedar Run’s Education Department and Wildlife Hospital developed the live streams as an alternate way to engage with the refuge’s 15,000 Facebook followers - including those who might be feeling particularly isolated during stay-at-home orders. The videos have also been posted on Instagram and YouTube to reach a broader audience. Cedar Run’s hope is to give viewers a reprieve though nature, whether that’s an up-close look at a hawk’s talons, the silly face of a box turtle as he eats a worm, the “day’s catch” of a purple pitcher plant, or the babbling of a smoothly running stream.
Facebook audiences should like and follow the Cedar Run page at facebook.com/cedarrun to receive notifications for live videos. The videos also can be viewed later on the Cedar Run Facebook page.
Cedar Run’s 3.5 miles of trail and Wildlife Housing Area, with nearly 60 non-releasable animals in enclosures, have remained open to the public. Cedar Run’s goal is to remind people that nature is always waiting to awe them, even in these challenging times; and to possibly draw their attention to something they might have been too busy to notice before. Just as families are reconnecting with each other while staying at home, this is the ideal time to also reconnect with the world around us.
Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge is a South Jersey non-profit dedicated to New Jersey’s children, wildlife and the habitats they share. Cedar Run is the busiest wildlife rehabilitation hospital in the tri-state area; New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware seeing 5,103 animals in 2019.
Located on 171-acres of protected Pinelands habitat in Medford, Cedar Run operates an on-site Wildlife Rehabilitation Hospital and Nature Center that hosts STEM and nature-based education programs for all ages reaching more than 30,000 people each year.