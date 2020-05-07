HADDONFIELD >> The Community Foundation of South Jersey (CFSJ) has announced it received a $50,000 grant from Truist Financial Corporation toward the South Jersey COVID-19 Response Fund. The fund was created to rapidly deploy flexible resources to nonprofits in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties as a response to the economic insecurity associated with the COVID-19 outbreak.
The grant is part of the financial services company’s Truist Cares initiative, a $25 million philanthropic pledge announced in March to support basic needs, medical supplies and financial hardship relief due to COVID-19.
“The Community Foundation is grateful for the generous grant from Truist. This investment demonstrates a corporate commitment to caring for our South Jersey neighbors in need,” said Andy Fraizer, executive director of CFSJ. “The $50,000 grant is another example of South Jersey businesses, philanthropists and individual donors coming together to mitigate the unprecedented health and economic crisis that this virus has brought upon our community.”
“We are proud to support the Community Foundation,” said Travis Rhodes, Delaware Valley/ Lehigh Valley Regional President at Truist. “This program is designed to support South Jersey’s most vulnerable during this difficult time and aligns perfectly with our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities.”
For more details on making donations, funding priorities, and how to apply, visit southjerseyresponsefund.org.