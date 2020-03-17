MEDFORD >> In order to protect the public and Township staff due to the coronavirus and COVID-19 the following changes are being made to Township services starting March 17, 2020.
Police/Fire and EMS/OEM – Police, Fire and EMS and the Office of Emergency Management are operating as normal. The departments are continually meeting and updating plans, schedules and stocking supplies.
If you require police, fire or EMS services and are experiencing flu like symptoms please notify the dispatcher so emergency services personnel may take measures to protect you and themselves.
Municipal Building – The Township Administrative Offices located at 17 North Main Street will be closed to the public starting March 17, 2020. There is a large drop-box located on the front porch of the building to receive large items such as construction permits, plans, etc that may be used during business hours. There is a small drop-off box for payments located next to the rear entrance of the building that is checked a couple times per day and is available for drop offs 24 hours per day.
Anyone needing Registrar services are asked to contact the Registrar in advance to make arrangements for records or appointments.
Construction Inspections:
1. All required inspections for new construction and any work on the exterior or outside of any occupied building will be performed as usual.
2. Rough inspections for new additions will be done provided no entry to the occupied home or building is required.
3. Contractors may self-certify rough inspections in existing occupied buildings with photos or other documentation for the time being. The certifying contractor will bear responsibility for the work performed for a period of 10 years.
4. Residential heater, air conditioner and or water heater replacement inspections will be deferred to a later date. The licensed contractor that performed the work may also self-certify the installation.
5. We ask that social distancing of 6 feet be observed during inspections.
Tax and Water and Sewer Customers are encouraged to mail their payments, utilize the on-line system(WIPP program) or use the drop-box. Municipal Court - Municipal Court sessions around the state will be closed March 16-27. The court offices will remain open and certain matters will continue to be handled.
Township Council Meeting – The Township Council Meeting scheduled for March 17th will still be held to allow Council to tend to Township business. Residents are welcome to attend the meeting but are encouraged to watch the meeting via the live streaming function available on the Township’s website and to send any complaints, concerns or suggestions to the Township Manager’s office via phone or email at 609-654-2608, ext. 334 or kburger@medfordtownship.com.
Planning Board, Zoning Board and Advisory Board Meetings – All meetings are cancelled through April 1, 2020.
Neighborhood Services – The Public Works Yard will close on Monday, March 16th at 12 pm. The yard will remain closed through Friday March 27th. The Saturday yard hours and shredding event scheduled for March 21st has been cancelled. We will add another Saturday event in April or May to make up for this closing.
Residents who have household items to dispose of can take advantage of our Bulk Collection Program by calling the office and scheduling a pickup. There are some restrictions as to what can be collected as part of the Bulk Collection Program. Additional information on the Bulk Collection Program is available on our website at www.medfordtownship.com. Residents who have minor construction debris should hold the material until the yard re-opens or can dispose of their debris at the Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex in Mansfield for a nominal fee.
Residents who experience power outages or appliance failures that result in an excessive amount of food waste can call our office to make arrangements to dispose of these items. The Township will assist in this regard on a case by case basis.
At this time, no changes have been made to the Burlington County recycling schedule or trash collection schedule through Gold Medal. Any changes to these collection schedules will be distributed as they occur.
The Neighborhood Services Department has also suspended all appointments that require person-to-person contact including water/sewer inspections. Cancelled appointments will be rescheduled in the coming weeks. Inspections due to the sale of any property and new home inspections will also be suspended accordingly.
Residents who experience a sewer backup or a leaking water service should call our office at 609-654-6791 during normal business hours (7:00 am to 3:00 pm, Monday through Friday) and 609-267-8300 for any after-hours emergencies. Personnel will respond to these emergencies on a case by case basis.
Senior Center – The Senior Center is closed until an undetermined date.
Schools – At the direction of the Burlington County Health Department, Medford Township Public Schools, Lenape Regional High School District, BCIT-Medford Campus and St. Mary of the Lakes School are all closed on March 16, 2020 and staff and students will return on April 20, 2020.
Library – The Pinelands Library is closed from March 16th through April 18th.
Please go to www.medfordtownship.com for more information regarding services and COVID-19.