MEDFORD >> The Lenape Regional High School District and all eight of the K-8 districts in the Lenape Region – Evesham Township, Medford Township, Medford Lakes Borough, Mount Laurel Township, Shamong Township, Southampton Township, Tabernacle Township and Woodland Township – will join forces on Feb. 13 to host a Community Forum on state funding cuts negatively impacting these districts.
Under the current state funding plan for New Jersey public schools, seven of these districts are set to lose more than a combined $23 million within seven years. The leaders among these districts have joined the statewide coalition –the Support Our Students Advocacy Group – representing all 1.4 million New Jersey public school students from more than 90 school districts statewide. This coalition was formed to create strength in numbers when spreading awareness of these cuts and working to urge state legislators to find a better way to fund New Jersey schools.
This Community Forum, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Lenape High School auditorium, is open to all members of the community who are concerned about funding cuts to New Jersey schools.
The evening will include remarks by the school district superintendents about the current state aid funding formula and its impact on the Lenape Region schools. It will also include time for sharing ideas to lobby legislators to consider a new plan that adequately funds all New Jersey schools.