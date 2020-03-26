The Burlington County Health Department has announced it will be holding a drive through testing clinic for COVID-19 screening for residents by appointment.

The first date is Thursday, March 26 from 1 to 5 p.m.

The location is at the Burlington County Emergency Services Training Center, Academy Drive Complex, 53 Academy Drive, in Westampton.

The details are as follows:

No referral or insurance will be required.

Residents must call 609-726-7097 to make an appointment.

Future screening dates subject to test kit availability.

