The Burlington County Health Department has announced it will be holding a drive through testing clinic for COVID-19 screening for residents by appointment.
The first date is Thursday, March 26 from 1 to 5 p.m.
The location is at the Burlington County Emergency Services Training Center, Academy Drive Complex, 53 Academy Drive, in Westampton.
The details are as follows:
No referral or insurance will be required.
Residents must call 609-726-7097 to make an appointment.
Future screening dates subject to test kit availability.