TURNERSVILLE >> On March 25, Sean Winkles, manager of the Turnersville’s Meineke Car Care Center received a call from long-time customer, Carmen Carrozza. Winkles immediately heard the distress in his customer’s voice as Carrozza explained the issues he was having with his car. The situation was so bad that Winkles insisted that Carrozza pull over to the side of the road while he called a tow truck to pick up him and his car.
Winkles explains, “Carmen has been our customer forever between his cars and his son’s cars we have built a really great relationship with him and his family. I knew he just lost his job due to the pandemic so when he called completely panicked over his circumstance, I just thought, I need to fix this.”
Understanding Carrozza’s financial situation, Winkles personally picked up the full expense to have Carrozza and his car towed to the Turnersville Meineke. Once in the shop, Winkles had his mechanics run a diagnostic on the car and determined that there would be over $600 worth of repairs needed to get Carrozza safely back on the road.
According to Winkles, he made the executive decision that he was going to fix the car and he was going to pick up the tab to get Carrozza back on the road but first, he wanted to run this by his boss, Michael Yacovone who is also the owner of the Turnersville franchise. Yacovone stated that was humbled by the entire situation and proud of how his manager, Sean went above and beyond to help one of their customers. He immediately gave Winkles the approval to fix the car but would not allow him to pay for the repairs himself and insisted that company would pick up the cost of the materials and labor.
Yacovone states, “I am a family man and I make it a point to treat my employees and my customers like my family. When Sean called me, I was struck by his compassion, his leadership and his commitment and loyalty to this company. I was so proud of Sean and together we were honored to have the opportunity make a difference in someone’s life during this extremely difficult time.”
According to Carrozza he has been bringing his cars and his son’s cars to the Turnersville Meineke for years. He recently lost his maintenance job due to the COVID 19 pandemic and stated he needs his car to look for another job while he is trying to start his own business. Carrozza states, “I live in Philly and I wouldn’t bring my car anywhere else because these guys ensure that when you get back in your car it is fixed properly, it is safe and they stand by their work. I always knew that Mike and his crew were upstanding guys who truly care about their customers but their generosity in this instance was so overwhelming it truly brought me to tears.”
Carrozza added, “After losing my job last week, I was so depressed and felt like no one was on my side. This is such a hard time for everyone, and it is so easy to lose hope yet there are still people like Mike and Sean, whose generosity really changed my life, renewed my faith in people and in my community. I am truly blessed and grateful to them.”
Yacovone continues, “Times are hard for everyone, especially a small sole proprietor like me but in an instance like this, I have to set an example for my kids and for my staff. I also realize that if I don’t have customers, I have no business so if this is the price I must pay to keep customers like Carmen coming back then I believe it is more than worth it. And, after seeing one of my customers break down in tears just because we were able to help them, I have no doubt that it was worth it.”