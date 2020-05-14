MEDFORD >> On the morning of April 29, Medford Township police responded to several incidents involving acts of criminal mischief that occurred overnight in the Centennial Lakes area.
Investigation revealed that between 12:15 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on the same date, unknown suspect(s) threw a driveway lamp post through the windshield (approximately $800 in damage) of a 2011 Toyola 4 Runner vehicle parked in a driveway.
The suspect(s) also damaged two driveway lamp posts (approximately $600 in damange) at another victim’s residence. The same suspects are also believed to have removed a speed limit sign to another location on Gottliebs Field Road.
Local residential video surveillance appears to capture three subjects and a four-door sedan style vehicle.
Police are asking for assistance in identifying the involved subjects. If you have any information, please contact the Medford Township Criminal Investigative Bureau at 609-654-7375 or the anonymous citizen tip line at 609-714-0302.