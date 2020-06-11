MOUNT LAUREL >> Capehart Scatchard has announced that Geoffrey N. Stark, Esq. has recently joined its School Law Department as a Shareholder in its Mount Laurel office.
Stark concentrates his practice on the representation of boards of education and charter schools in all areas of school law including: labor and employment, special education, Section 504, student discipline, FERPA, Anti-Bullying Bill of Rights Act, student residency, civil rights, tenure, OPRA, OPMA, and teaching staff tenure matters under TEACHNJ and ACHIEVENJ.
Prior to joining Capehart Scatchard, Stark served as a Deputy Attorney General in the Education and Higher Education Section of the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General. He earned his J.D. from Rutgers School of Law in Camden, a M.A. in Student Affairs and Higher Education Administration from The Ohio State University, and a B.S. degree in English from Radford University. Upon law school graduation, Stark worked as a law clerk to the Honorable Joseph F. Lisa, P.J.A.D. in Camden County. He is admitted to practice law in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Capehart Scatchard is a diversified law firm of 87 attorneys with offices in Mount Laurel, Hamilton and Holmdel, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and New York City. For more information, visit www.capehart.com.