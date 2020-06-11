stark

Geoffrey Stark, Esq.

MOUNT LAUREL >> Capehart Scatchard has announced that Geoffrey N. Stark, Esq. has recently joined its School Law Department as a Shareholder in its Mount Laurel office.

Stark concentrates his practice on the representation of boards of education and charter schools in all areas of school law including: labor and employment, special education, Section 504, student discipline, FERPA, Anti-Bullying Bill of Rights Act, student residency, civil rights, tenure, OPRA, OPMA, and teaching staff tenure matters under TEACHNJ and ACHIEVENJ.

Prior to joining Capehart Scatchard, Stark served as a Deputy Attorney General in the Education and Higher Education Section of the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General. He earned his J.D. from Rutgers School of Law in Camden, a M.A. in Student Affairs and Higher Education Administration from The Ohio State University, and a B.S. degree in English from Radford University. Upon law school graduation, Stark worked as a law clerk to the Honorable Joseph F. Lisa, P.J.A.D. in Camden County. He is admitted to practice law in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Capehart Scatchard is a diversified law firm of 87 attorneys with offices in Mount Laurel, Hamilton and Holmdel, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and New York City. For more information, visit www.capehart.com.

comments powered by Disqus