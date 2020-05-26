EVESHAM >> On May 25, 2020, Evesham police were flagged down by a motorist on Route 73 at Baker Boulevard here.
The on-scene investigation revealed that there was a road rage incident between two drivers, which resulted in both of the vehicles stopping in traffic on Route 73.
The drivers exited their vehicles and a verbal exchange ensued, including threats. After both drivers reentered their vehicles, one of the drivers intentionally rammed their vehicle into the other vehicle and left the scene after causing moderate damage to both vehicles. The second vehicle remained on scene.
A partial registration was obtained for the vehicle that left the scene and a Detective began investigating. After a thorough investigation, the driver of the vehicle that left the scene was identified as Adam S. Franchio of Marlton.
Franchio, 44, of Marlton was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with an Automobile 2nd Degree and Terroristic Threats 3rd Degree. He lodged in the Burlington County Jail.