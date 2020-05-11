EVESHAM >> On May 6, the Evesham Police Department investigated a male who passed two counterfeit $100 bills at the WaWa, located at 270 Greentree Road, here. The same male entered the store at 2:50 p.m. and again at 8:30 p.m., on both occasions he passed counterfeit $100 bills to the cashier.
If anyone knows the identity of the male, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.