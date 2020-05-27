EVESHAM >> The Evesham Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the depicted suspects in reference to a purse theft from the ShopRite, located at 301 West Route 70 and a credit card fraud at the Target store, located at 751 South Route 73 here. Both of these crimes occurred on May 16.
Investigation determined that the male reached into the victim’s purse while she had turned away from her shopping cart and removed the victim’s credit cards.
The male and female then proceeded to fraudulently utilize the victim’s stolen credit cards to purchase more than $4,000 in transactions at the Walmart and Target stores in Marlton. The same subjects are also suspected of using the stolen credit cards at various businesses in other jurisdictions.
If anyone knows the identity of this male or female, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.