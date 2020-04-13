EVESHAM >> On April 4 an unknown male stole a female’s purse while she was shopping inside the Walmart store, located at 150 East Route 70 here.
Investigation determined that the female shopper had accidently left her purse unattended in the store while shopping. The unknown male grabbed the purse and placed it into his shopping cart, then exited the store.
If anyone knows the identity of the male, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.