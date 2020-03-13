EVESHAM >> As a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), Evesham Township is temporarily postponing township-sponsored events through the end of March.
The postponement of these events is being taken solely out of an abundance of caution, and the decision does not reflect any specific belief from the township that attendees at any these events would be exposed to COVID-19.
Postponed events include any previously scheduled gatherings sponsored by the municipality, such as informational seminars, neighborhood meetings, community policing events, recreation programs/classes, community cleanup events and events for senior citizens.
These postponements do not apply to any of the official governmental meetings currently scheduled for the Evesham Township Council, Evesham Township Planning Board or Evesham Township Zoning Board.
As outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, certain segments of the population are at a higher risk of getting severely sick from COVID-19. These populations include older adults, as well as those with serious chronic medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.
With that in mind, many of the township-sponsored events being postponed are events the municipality specifically organized for Evesham’s senior citizen population.
“As officials for Evesham Township, the continued health and safety of our residents is always our top priority,” Mayor Jaclyn Veasy said. “The decision to postpone our township-sponsored events is strictly a precautionary measure, and we will continue to work with state and county health officials on the steps we can take to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.”
Evesham Township would also like to take this opportunity to remind residents that all meetings of the Evesham Township Council, Evesham Township Planning Board and Evesham Township Zoning Board are livestreamed directly to the township website at www.evesham-nj.org, with recordings available to watch immediately at the conclusion of meetings.
While all members of the public retain the right to attend any of these regularly scheduled meetings in person, these livestreams and recordings also remain available as a method to observe the official public business of Evesham Township.
Evesham Fire-Rescue Chief Carl Bittenbender, who also serves as Evesham’s Office of Emergency Management Coordinator, said that Evesham Fire District No. 1 is also taking measures similar to the township by limiting public access to their buildings and limiting their attendance at public events.
As previously shared by the township, residents are asked please follow the everyday preventive actions that one would utilize to prevent the spread of past respiratory diseases.
Preventative actions recommended by the CDC include:
• Avoiding close contact with those who are sick.
• Avoiding touching one’s eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Staying home when sick.
• Covering one’s cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throwing the tissue in the trash.
• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
• Washing one’s hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing one’s nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Always wash one’s hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
The New Jersey Department of Health Novel Coronavirus Call Center is also open and is taking calls from the general public only. It is open 24/7 and can accommodate callers in multiple languages. They can be reached at 1-800-222-1222.
Learn more at the following:
www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov
www.nj.gov/health/cd/topics/ncov.shtml
http://co.burlington.nj.us/1845/2019-Novel-Coronavirus-Information