PEMBERTON >> Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Pemberton Township Police Chief David Jantas have announced that a 4-year boy died Feb. 7 from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Emergency medical technicians and officers from the Pemberton Township Police Department were called to the family’s home on Maricopa Trail just after 7 p.m. and discovered Lincoln Mack with a gunshot wound to his cheek. He was transported to Capital Health Emergency Department at Deborah Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 8 p.m.
The investigation revealed that the boy gained access to an unsecured handgun in the home. The evidence indicates that the shooting was accidental and appeared to be self-inflicted.
“Our hearts are with Lincoln’s family in the wake of this unspeakable tragedy,” Prosecutor Coffina said. “However, an accident like this is entirely preventable. I urge everyone who owns a gun to go - right now - and make sure it is secure and not accessible to any children in their home.”
Lincoln’s parents and two siblings were inside the home at the time of the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed as of now.
The incident is being investigated by detectives from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Pemberton Township Police Department.