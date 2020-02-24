MEDFORD >> On Sunday, Feb. 23 at 7:20 p.m. officers responded to 32 High Point Drive for the report of a fire coming from the rear of the residence.
Medford Township Union and Taunton Fire Companies, assisted by Medford Lakes and Evesham Fire responded to the residence.
The occupants safely evacuated and the fire was quickly brought under control. The home sustained fire, smoke and water damage, however the occupants were not displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Medford Township Fire Marshall in conjunction with the Medford Township Police Criminal Investigations Bureau, however is not believed to be suspicious in nature.