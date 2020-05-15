TABERNACLE >> Seneca High School staff members and student groups, local business and community members have come together to support over 50 families of Seneca students by donating food and gift cards.
The efforts have been organized by school counselor Erica Maira, school nurse Melinda Mehigan, and assistant principal Karen O’Neil.
“This really began at the very beginning of the school shutdown,” explained O’Neil. “As we were contacting families about internet, chromebooks, and other issues, we learned that there were several families already struggling with groceries - whether it was due to financial reasons or not being able to get to the store.”
“Our (Seneca) food pantry is no longer available due to school being closed,” Maira noted.
“The food pantry serviced many Seneca families weekly.”
“We initially began collecting food donations from a few staff members for a few families, but quickly realized that we needed a larger effort to support our Seneca families who might need additional support during this time,” continued O’Neil. “Melinda Mehigan and Erica Maira volunteered to spearhead the effort, and through staff and community support, it has grown much larger.”
After reaching out to Seneca faculty and staff, they began putting together donation bags.
“Each family has received a bag consisting of a breakfast item (cereal/oatmeal); several lunch items, including peanut butter and jelly, canned tuna and a box of mac n' cheese; and a dinner item (pasta and pasta sauce); along with snacks and toiletries,” said Mehigan. “Also each family was given a grocery store gift card and/or a gift card to a local business such as Russo’s.”
The donors are made up of Seneca staff members, families of staff members, Student Council, Seneca's 12th Man Club, community members and local businesses. Those donating have been delivering food items/toiletries to Mehigan’s house and leaving them in her garage to practice social distancing. Gift cards have been mailed to the organizers so they can include them with the groceries.
“The April delivery was well received with grateful appreciation,” said Mehigan. “Families were contacted again for a May delivery, which was scheduled to take place May 15.
“The students that go to Seneca truly are part of our Seneca family,” noted O’Neil, “and we have so many staff members who want to help support our students and their families however possible during this time.”
“We plan to run another food/gift card drive for June,” added Mehigan. “We are incredibly grateful for all those who have contributed and wish they could all be recognized.”