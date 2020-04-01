NATIONAL PARK >> When parents arrived at the National Park Elementary School to pick up free breakfast/lunch packets and school related items, they were pleasantly surprised with a supply of groceries as well.
As a local non-profit to low income and struggling families in Gloucester County, the South Jersey Dream Center Executive Director, Natalie Fortunato said that, "We've partnered with the National Park Elementary School in the past, so we contacted the school principal, Mrs. Carla Bittner to see how we could help during the current shut down. When she mentioned that the parents were stopping by the school to pick up supplies for their kids, we asked if we could provide groceries as well. She loved the idea".
Immediately, the Dream Center reached out to their current retail and wholesale food partners, as well as a host of other local businesses to join them in meeting the needs of their local community. Even in the midst of overwhelming logistical issues and increased demands, the response was tremendous.
Dream Center volunteer, Edward Schultes, who oversees all pickups and deliveries said, "Without exaggeration, we picked up well over a ton of food from local businesses, mostly from Pureland".
Rastelli Foods Group donated a couple hundred cases of 5 oz. frozen sirloin burgers, a total of over 3700 burgers, along with Liscio's bread, marinara sauce, and other Rastelli's Market Fresh favorites. Albert's Fresh Produce donated over 1200 pounds of fresh vegetables, fruit and organic milk. South Jersey's own Heritage's Dairy Stores also generously donated 100 half-gallons of milk. Bonduelle Fresh Americas, the maker of Ready Pac products, donated hundreds of fresh Bistro Bowls and apples. Taylor Farms provided frozen meals, and Guarino Sons Produce of National Park several cases of fresh oranges. Uptown Bakeries, the maker of Wawa baked goods, donated over 300 packages of fresh donuts and several hundred cases of bagels. PIM Brands topped things off by providing a special treat for the kids, thousands of Welch's Fruit Snacks.
Over 150 families from the school and the local community received the supply of groceries "curbside" as they lined the street in front of the school with their vehicles for pickup. Each parent and volunteer practiced safety guidelines, while at the same time exchanging a friendly hello and hearty thanks. Principal Bittner expressed her gratitude to our food partners in this way, "Blessed, grateful, overwhelmed, thankful. These are just a few words to describe our appreciation for the generosity of your business. Your donations enabled us to provide much needed sustenance for the families of National Park and gave us all a needed morale boost. A simple thank you is not enough to express how we feel about your ability to give back during this time of uncertainty. We are grateful!"
Michael Green of Albert's Fresh Produce shared with the Dream Center, "We're very grateful to be able to be a small part of the services you and your team provide in this desperate time of need. Among all this anxiety and uncertainty, it's amazing to see the kindness, generosity and love of your team be a beacon of light and hope for so many families in the community. Thanks for all you do".