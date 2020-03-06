SHAMONG >> The Shamong Township Free Rabies Inoculation Clinic for dogs and cats will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 28 at the Shamong Municipal Garage, located at 105 Willow Grove Road here.
All dogs must be on a leash and accompanied by an adult. All cats must be in a cage (one per cage). Dogs and cats over 12 weeks in age can be vaccinated; also, pregnant dogs and cats can be vaccinated.
Dog licenses may be purchased Monday through Friday at the Shamong Municipal Building from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $12 with proof that the dog has been spayed/neutered and $15 without proof (or non-spayed/neutered).
A rabies certificate, valid through Nov. 1, 2020, must be examined before a license can be issued.
Additionally, the Burlington County Animal Response Team will host a low-cost HomeAgain microchip clinic. The cost is $12 for spayed/neutered pets and $20 for unaltered pets. Price includes chip and lifetime registration. Written proof of the spay/neuter is required for the lower price.
This is a cash only clinic, and pre-registration is required.
Registration forms can be downloaded from the Facebook page below:
BurlingtonCountyAnimalResponseTeamcart
For more information, call 609-268-2377, ext. 304.