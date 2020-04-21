The township council has decided to keep Medford's parks and open space areas open for passive recreation only, including walking, hiking, biking and paddling trails, fishing along the Rancocas Creek, and other solo/individualized activities that can allow for safe social distancing.
As a reminder of our earlier statements regarding park usage:
+ All playgrounds remain closed.
+ All athletic fields, tennis and volleyball courts remain closed.
+ Picnic pavilions are not sanitized, so it is highly recommended they not be used.
The police department will be enforcing the Governor's Executive Orders should any group activities be observed.
The Township Council recognizes that parks, trails, and open spaces can provide opportunities for physical activity while also providing opportunities for respite, health, and wellness. In order to continue to keep the parks open, it is vitally important to adhere to the following CDC guidelines:
- Stay home if you are sick or do not feel well.
- Use social distancing and maintain at least six feet between individuals in all areas of the park.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Please refer to this CDC website for additional information & guidance when using parks and open spaces:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/visitors.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fcoronavirus%2F2019-ncov%2Fcommunity%2Fparks-rec%2Fvisitors.html
