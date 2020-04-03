MAPLE SHADE >> Effective immediately, all donation centers operated by Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey will serve as drop off sites for much needed medical supplies and equipment to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Goodwill is working in coordination with the NJ Department of Human Services and the New Jersey State Office of Emergency Management in providing these PPE donation to those in need.
Goodwill encourages local residents, businesses and schools to donate new and unopened N95/KN95 Masks, general surgical masks (levels 1,2,3), goggles/safety glasses, face shields, disposable gloves, surgical gowns, shoe covers, hand sanitizers, testing swabs, alcohol and other items so desperately needed by medical personnel Goodwill will also accept handmade masks for those healthcare workers not working directly with COVID-19 patients but wanting additional protection.
Goodwill’s Donation Centers are operating using “Pop and Drop” guidelines to limit social interaction. Donors are simply asked to pop their trunk and Goodwill’s donation associate will unload items. Please mark boxes and bags as medical supply donations so they can be designated appropriately.
To find the Goodwill Donation Center nearest you as well as current operating hours, please visit https://goodwillnj.org/goodwill-donation-site/.
“The real heroes in this fight against COVID-19 are the doctors, nurses, EMTs, and other first responders caring for those who are sick. We are blessed with a community eager to help those on the front lines which is why Goodwill wants to make donating needed supplies even easier and more centralized,” said Goodwill President and CEO Mark B. Boyd.
Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia is a nonprofit, community-based organization. Its mission is to put people with special needs to work. Revenues from the sale of donated items in Goodwill’s retail stores fund job training and career services that prepare individuals with disabilities or disadvantages for competitive employment in the community while contributing to America’s recycling efforts. In addition, Goodwill operates Goodwill Home Medical Equipment which sells affordable, refurbished medical equipment. For more information, call 856-439-0200 or visit www.goodwillnj.org.