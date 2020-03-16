WESTAMPTON >> Out of an abundance of caution and in concurrence with guidelines announced by the State of New Jersey, it is in the best interest of our residents to close schools temporarily throughout the County. At this time, schools should prepare to close effective Monday, March 16, to be reevaluated on April 17.
“After the Burlington County Coronavirus Taskforce further evaluated CDC guidance for Implementation of Mitigation Strategies for Communities regarding Local COVID-19 Transmission, strong actions must be taken to ensure the reduction of mass gatherings and community activities,” said Dr. Herbert Conaway, Director, Burlington County Health Department, “The goal of this temporary closure is to slow the transmission within the County. These social distancing strategies, if followed, will reduce the risk of further transmission in our community.”