The Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey and our family of agencies are working together to provide essential resources to the entire community during the coronavirus pandemic.
If you need help:
Even though our building is closed, the Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey and our family of agencies are here to assist those in need in our community. If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, please email us at help@jfedsnj.org or call 856.673.2554.
If you want to help:
We are seeking volunteers for our Shop and Drop program. Since many members of our community are unable to get to the store, we are asking for the community's help in purchasing groceries for our clients and dropping them off at their doorsteps (ensuring no physical contact). Thanks to Ravitz ShopRite, we have gift cards that volunteers will use to purchase the groceries.
If you would like to volunteer, simply fill out the volunteer form and someone will be in touch with you: https://forms.gle/ZaVeAMh4ZPsRWu8GA
If you want to give:
The impact of the coronavirus pandemic is already being felt in our South Jersey Jewish community. You can help the Jewish Federation and our family of agencies meet the needs of both individuals and community organizations during the coronavirus pandemic by donating to our COVID-19 Response Fund at https://jewishfederationofsouthernnewj.givingfuel.com/2020-covid-19-donation
A donation of any amount can help us better assist those in need in our community during this difficult time. Thank you for your continued support.
For COVID-19 updates and resources, visit www.jewishsouthjersey.org/covid19.