EVESHAM >> On March 6, the Evesham Police Department arrested Mindi Sparks of Williamstown for two counts of credit card theft and one count of fraudulent use of a credit card.
Investigation revealed that while Sparks was working as a CT Scan Tech at Virtua Marlton Hospital, she stole the credit cards from the victims and fraudulently used them at multiple locations.
The two reported thefts occurred on Feb. 4 and 28. Sparks was arrested and lodged in the Burlington County Jail.
If anyone was the victim of similar circumstances, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.