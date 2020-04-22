TRENTON >> New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced a series of daytime ramp closures and detours on I-295 as a roadway improvement project advances in Westampton and Mount Laurel, Burlington County.
The project will resurface ramps on I-295 at the Rancocas Road interchange/Exit 45 in Westampton and the Creek Road interchange/Exit 43 in Mount Laurel from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Wednesday through Friday this week. The following is the schedule of work and detours:
Wednesday, April 22
Rancocas Road/Exit 45
Beginning at 8 a.m., tomorrow, Wednesday, April 22 until 4 p.m., NJDOT’s contractor, Richard E. Pierson, Inc. closed I-295 southbound Exit 45A to Rancocas Road eastbound and the ramp from Rancocas Road eastbound to I-295 northbound for milling and paving. The following signed detours will be in place:
I-295 southbound Exit 45A to Rancocas Road eastbound detour:
· Motorists traveling on I-295 southbound wishing to take Exit 45A to Rancocas Road eastbound will be directed to continue on I-295 southbound
· Take Exit 43A towards Rancocas Woods
· Keep right and take the ramp to I-295 northbound
· Merge onto I-295 northbound
· Take Exit 45A towards Mount Holly
· Merge onto Rancocas Road eastbound
Rancocas Road eastbound to I-295 northbound detour:
· Motorists traveling on Rancocas Road eastbound wishing to take the ramp onto I-295 northbound will be directed to take the ramp to I-295 southbound, which comes before the ramp to I-295 northbound
· Take Exit 43A towards Rancocas Woods
· Keep right and take the ramp to I-295 northbound
· Merge onto I-295 northbound
Creek Road/Exit 43
Beginning at 8 a.m., tomorrow, Wednesday, April 22 until 4 p.m., NJDOT’s contractor, Richard E. Pierson, Inc. will close I-295 southbound Exit 43A to Creek Road eastbound and the ramp from Creek Road eastbound to I-295 northbound for milling and paving. The following signed detours will be in place:
I-295 southbound Exit 43A to Creek Road eastbound detour:
· Motorists traveling on I-295 southbound wishing to take Exit 43A to Creek Road eastbound will be directed to take Exit 43B towards Delran, which comes before Exit 43A
· Merge onto Creek Road westbound
· Turn left onto Borton Landing Road
· Turn left onto Hartford Road
· Turn left onto Centerton Road
· Turn right onto Creek Road eastbound
Creek Road eastbound to I-295 northbound detour:
· Motorists traveling on Creek Road eastbound wishing to take the ramp onto I-295 northbound will be directed to continue on Creek Road eastbound
· Turn right onto Masonville Centerton Road
· Turn left onto Marne Highway/CR 537
· Turn left onto Creek Road
· Take the ramp to I-295 northbound
Thursday, April 23
Rancocas Road/Exit 45
Beginning at 8 a.m., Thursday, April 23 until 4 p.m., I-295 northbound Exit 45B to Rancocas Road westbound and the ramp from Rancocas Road westbound to I-295 southbound are scheduled to be closed. The following signed detours will be in place:
I-295 northbound Exit 45B to Rancocas Road westbound detour:
· Motorists traveling on I-295 northbound wishing to take Exit 45B to Rancocas Road westbound will be directed to continue on I-295 northbound
· Take Exit 47B to CR 541 northbound towards Burlington
· Keep right and take the ramp to I-295 southbound
· Take Exit 45B to Rancocas Road westbound
Rancocas Road westbound to I-295 southbound detour:
· Motorists traveling on Rancocas Road westbound wishing to take the ramp onto I-295 southbound will be directed to continue on Rancocas Road
· Keep right and take the ramp towards CR 635 north/Highland Drive/Springside Road
· Use the left lane to turn left onto Springside Road
· Turn left onto Rancocas Road eastbound
· Take the ramp to I-295 southbound
Creek Road/Exit 43
Beginning at 8 a.m., Thursday, April 23 until 4 p.m., I-295 northbound Exit 43 to Creek Road eastbound and the ramp from Creek Road westbound to I-295 northbound are scheduled to be closed. The following signed detours will be in place:
I-295 northbound Exit 43 to Creek Road eastbound or westbound detour:
· Motorists traveling on I-295 northbound wishing to take Exit 43 to Creek Road eastbound will be directed to continue on I-295 northbound
· Take Exit 45B towards Willingboro
· Merge onto Rancocas Road and keep right
· Take the ramp to I-295 southbound
· Take Exit 43A towards Rancocas Woods
· Merge onto Creek Road eastbound
Creek Road westbound to I-295 northbound detour:
· Motorists traveling on Creek Road westbound wishing to take the ramp to I-295 northbound will be directed to continue on Creek Road westbound
· Turn left onto Borton Landing Road
· Turn left onto Hartford Road
· Turn left onto Centerton Road
· Turn right onto Creek Road eastbound
· Take the ramp to I-295 northbound
Friday, April 24
Rancocas Road/Exit 45
Beginning at 8 a.m., Friday, April 24 until 4 p.m., I-295 northbound Exit 45A to Rancocas Road eastbound and the ramp from Rancocas Road westbound to I-295 northbound are scheduled to be closed. The following signed detours will be in place:
I-295 northbound Exit 45A to Rancocas Road eastbound detour:
· Motorists traveling on I-295 northbound wishing to take Exit 45A to Rancocas Road eastbound will be directed to continue on I-295 northbound
· Take Exit 47B to CR 541 northbound towards Burlington
· Keep right and take the ramp to I-295 southbound
· Take Exit 45A to Rancocas Road eastbound
Rancocas Road westbound to I-295 northbound detour:
· Motorists traveling on Rancocas Road westbound wishing to take the ramp to I-295 northbound will be directed to continue on Rancocas Road westbound
· Take the ramp to I-295 southbound
· Take Exit 45A to Rancocas Road eastbound
· Merge onto Rancocas Road eastbound and keep right
· Take the ramp to I-295 northbound
The work is part of a $10.3 million state-funded project to repave five miles of I-295 in Mount Laurel and Westampton. It also includes paving on segments of Route 130 in Cinnaminson and Pennsauken, and segments of Route 38 in Moorestown and Mount Laurel.
Variable message signs are being utilized throughout the project limits to provide advance notification to motorists of traffic pattern changes. The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors.
