Medford Township’s parks, recreational facilities and open space areas will remain open for passive use that does not result in groups or gatherings, including walking trails, the canoe trail, etc.
Athletic fields, basketball and tennis courts, the skate park, and other facilities will be closed immediately.
At the Freedom Barks Dog Park, we are requiring that all dogs remain on a leash at all times in all areas of Freedom Park in order to maintain the six-feet distance from other dogs and persons.
In addition, the Medford Youth Athletic Association (MYAA) has temporarily suspended all youth sports activities until further notice, so no practices or scrimmages shall take place.
All playgrounds and picnic pavilions are also closed immediately as Medford Township will not be disinfecting these amenities. (Please do not call the police if you observe people using these facilities.) The bathroom buildings will remain closed.
If you do visit the parks, please adhere to Centers for Disease Control social distancing recommendations, including the following:
1-Do not use the park and facilities if you are not feeling well
2-Groups of more than 10 persons are prohibited
3-Maintain at least six feet social distance between users
4-Wash your hands or apply hand sanitizer as soon as possible; and do not touch your face.
5-Park hours are dawn to dusk; or no later than 8 p.m. per Governor Phil Murphy’s curfew.