Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a 31-year-old woman was convicted Feb. 12 in Superior Court of fatally shooting her wife inside their Mount Holly home during the summer of 2017.
After deliberating over three days, the jury found Laura Bluestein guilty of Aggravated Manslaughter (First Degree) and Tampering with Evidence (Fourth Degree). The Hon. Terrence R. Cook, P.J.Cr., scheduled sentencing for April 23.
The investigation began on Aug. 6, 2017 when Mount Holly police went to the couple’s Mill Street residence after being notified by Bluestein’s father that an incident had occurred inside the home.
Upon arrival, police discovered the body of Felicia Dormans, 29, who had been shot in the face. Dormans, who was Bluestein’s wife, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutors Jeremy Lackey and Lisa Commentucci. The investigation was conducted by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit, along with the Mount Holly Police Department. The lead investigator was BCPO Detective Michael Reagan.
In Burlington County, help for victims of domestic abuse and their children is provided free of charge by Providence House. The organization emphasizes that services are offered regardless of race, gender, religion or sexual orientation.
Providence House can be reached through a 24-hour hotline at 1-877-871-7551 or 609-871-7551, or online at https://www.catholiccharitiestrenton.org/domestic-violence-services/.