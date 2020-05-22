The 28th Annual Kiki Open Golf Tournament/Fundraiser has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organizers announced May 20.
The Konstantinos Scholarship Foundation was established in 1993 to honor former Lenape Regional High School District Superintendent, K. Kiki Konstantinos who served in this position for more than 30 years.
Through this annual golf tournament, the foundation raises money to continue Kiki’s work of fostering excellence in education by awarding individual scholarships to outstanding students for higher education. Currently, 16 students per year are awarded a $2,000 scholarship.
As a result of past support, we will again this year award $32,000 in scholarships to Lenape Regional High School District graduates attending Lenape, Shawnee, Cherokee and Seneca high schools, with a total of $585,000 being awarded since the establishment of the foundation.
For more information or to donate, visit www.kikiopen.org, or call Steve Zeuli at 856-768-1985.