The Tabernacle Township Schools will be registering students for the 2020-2021 Kindergarten classes on March 11, 12 and 13.
Children entering Kindergarten in September of 2020 must be 5 years of age on or before Oct. 1, 2020.
Parents are asked to call the Tabernacle Elementary School between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to make an appointment for registration and to have the registration packet mailed home to you for completion.
Once you receive the packet, parents are asked to complete the paperwork and return it at their scheduled appointment day and time. Appointments are being made for Wednesday, March 11 in the evening from 6 to 8 p.m., and March 12 and 13 between the hours of 1:30 and 3:45 p.m.
Along with the completed registration packet, parents should bring their child’s birth certificate, record of immunizations and the following: one copy of either your property tax bills, or your deed, or contract of sale, lease or mortgages, or a signed letter from landlord or other evidence of property ownership, tenancy or residency. In addition, provide three of the following: current voter registration, licenses, permits, bank account information, utility bills, delivery receipts, and other evidence of personal attachment to a particular location all of these items should have your name and address on them.
It is not necessary to bring your child with you to your registration appointment, but you may. You will be meeting with the registration team and school nurse to go over the documents and registration forms.
To make an appointment and receive a packet, or for questions, contact the Tabernacle Elementary School front office and speak to Vicky or Donna at 609-268-0150, ext. 2000.