See what all the bark is about as Saturday, March 14 promises to be a lucky day for bulldogs, shoppers and dog-lovers alike at The Promenade at Sagemore here.
For just $1 a smooch, guests can get an early St. Patrick’s Day lick from a loveable MidAtlantic Bulldog Rescue pooch 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. in Center Court. All $1 kiss donations directly benefit the bulldog rescues of MidAtlantic and Long Island and help the effort to re-home a bulldog that has been surrendered or found astray.
“This delightful public event is just in time for some St. Patrick’s Day revelry,” states Marketing Director Laura Balga, “The Bulldog Kissing Booth at The Promenade is always a big hit and very heartwarming for all ages. It makes everyone smile to give a dog a little pat and get a kiss, and it supports a fantastic cause.”
MidAtlantic Bulldog Rescue and Long Island Bulldog Rescue are non-profit 501 (C) (3) organizations that provide foster care, veterinary care, rehabilitation and re-homing for needy adoptable bulldogs in the greater New Jersey and New York, area with all funding coming from donations and fundraisers. Money raised helps pay medical bills and general care of the bulldogs taken in by the organization.
It’s a great time to add a little luck to a precious pup’s life! If you’re thinking of adopting or want more information, visit MidAtlanticBulldogRescue.com or LongIslandBulldogRescue.com for assistance in your search. The organizations’ number one goal is to provide breed-specific education for a successful adoption.
The Promenade at Sagemore is a lifestyle shopping center located one mile south of the Route 70 and Route 73 intersection between Evesham and Brick Roads, on Route 73 in Marlton. For complete details on events and information about the shopping center call 856-574-4111 or visit www.thepromenadenj.com.