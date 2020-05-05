MEDFORD >> The Knights of Columbus Council 6520, from St. Mary of the Lakes in Medford, initiated a food bank collection to support St. Vincent de Paul.
Past Grand Knight Mickey Zawatcki set up the KofC trailer in the St. Mary of the Lakes Church parking lot as a food drop off to stock the shelves of St. Vincent de Paul, which provides services to all people in need throughout Medford, Medford Lakes, Pemberton and Browns Mills.
“The results to date have been overwhelming to say the least,” said Don Bouchard, Grand Knight, Council 6520.
The Supreme Council of the Knights of Columbus had asked local, national, and international membership organizations to help their local food banks during this current pandemic crisis. The focus of this initiative is to “Leave No Neighbor Behind.”
When Supreme received word last week of the initiative of Council #6520, they sent a team of production and media personnel to interview and video the SML Knights in Action, with the purpose to show other councils throughout the country an example of how to take the initiative and promote a food drive to support their local communities.
“This worldwide initiative is a part of our Faith In Action program that empowers Knights to come together to share their faith and do what we do best — stand shoulder to shoulder in service to community,” added Bouchard.
If you would like to donate to the Food Bank Collection Station for St. Vincent de Paul, the Knights of Columbus trailer is located in the St. Mary of the Lakes Church parking lot at 40 Jackson Road in Medford. The trailer is open daily (seven days a week) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for drop off of non-perishable items.
The Knights of Columbus would like to thank our community for your generous contributions during this unfortunate crisis.
For information or questions, contact Don Bouchard, Grand Knight of Council 6520, at 609-760-8932 / Bouchdm@aol.com and Past Grand Knight Mickey Zawatcki at 856-296-6949 / jmzdaddy29@gmail.com.