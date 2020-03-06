MEDFORD >> Lenape High School had announced that Jacob Mohnacs, Olivia Cao, David Chen and Antara Pattar have advanced as finalists through the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.
The students remain in competition for National Merit-sponsored, corporate-sponsored and college-sponsored scholarship money.
“As a district, we celebrate each of these students for their extraordinary individual achievements,” said Lenape Regional High School District Superintendent Carol Birnbohm, Ed.D. “I could not be more proud of our bright, hard-working students, as well as the teachers, administrators, and staff members who support them.”
To be considered as a finalist, these students needed to be endorsed and recommended by an official from their high school and were required to submit a detailed application, in which they provided information about participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and honors and awards received.
More than 1.6 million juniors in about 22,000 high schools entered the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT ®), which served as an initial screen of program entrants. In September, about 16,000 students, or approximately one-third of the 50,000 high scorers, were notified that they qualified as Semifinalists. Semifinalists are the highest scoring entrants in each state. Qualifying scores vary from state to state and from year to year, but the scores of all Semifinalists are extremely high. To be considered for a National Merit® Scholarship, Semifinalists must advance to Finalist standing in the competition by meeting high academic standards and other requirements.
The nationwide pool of National Merit Finalists, comprised of about 15,000 students representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest scoring entrants in each state. All finalists now compete for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $32 million. The winners will be notified in the spring.