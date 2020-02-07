MEDFORD >> The Lenape High School Army JROTC will host its annual drill competition from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the high school here.
This will serve as the 2nd Brigade U.S. Army Cadet Command Drill Competition and Academic Bowl. The competition consists of 20 teams traveling from the nine-state region of the 2nd Brigade of the northeast. They compete in nine events, with trophies awarded to the South Jersey Champion and the 2nd Brigade Regional Champion.
This is the largest drill competition in the region and is a prelude to the U.S. Army National Competition March 20-22 in Richmond, Va. Last year, Lenape competed for the first time ever at the national level.
The academic competition will place schools against each other in two categories - an all-freshmen team and an advanced team (all grades)- and involves a written test followed by quiz-show style competition covering Academic and Leadership questions. Currently nine schools are registered but more are expected.
Schools currently travel from New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania to participate in this event and upwards of 1,000 competitors and spectators will be in attendance. This event is open to the public.