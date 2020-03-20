SHAMONG >> In preparation for submission to the New Jersey Department of Education, the Lenape Regional High School District Superintendent’s office is sharing preliminary budget findings.
The total 2020-2021 General Fund Operating Budget is $155,389,085 which represents a 0.89 percent increase over the previous year. This increase is the net difference of a 2.00 percent tax levy increase and a decrease of state aid in the amount of $1,155,936.
The Debt Service tax levy is decreasing by $116,413 which reflects the current payment schedule for the 2020-2021 year that was previously approved by the tax payers.
The district is proud that a balanced budget could be put forth for approval which does not require any reductions to student programs or staff this year. This is due to operational reductions and cost saving measures proposed by the administration and subject to approval by the Executive County Superintendent.
Once approved, a more in-depth discussion of budget and tax impact will occur during a public hearing which will take place at the Administration Building, 93 Willow Grove Road, Shamong, New Jersey at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
The General Fund Tax Levy increase of 2.00 percent and a Debt Service Tax Levy decrease of 1.73 percent results in the tax impact outlined below.
Evesham Township – Tax levy increase of 0.95 cents, resulting in an increase in regional school taxes of $17.80 on a home assessed at the township average of $271,600.
Medford Township – Tax levy increase of 1.17 cents, resulting in an increase in regional school taxes of $37.43 on a home assessed at the township average of $326,393.
Medford Lakes Borough - Tax levy decrease of 1.05 cents, resulting in a decrease in regional school taxes of $25.35 on a home assessed at the borough average of $287,180.
Mount Laurel Township – Tax levy increase of 1.04 cents, resulting in an increase in regional school taxes of $23.89 on a home assessed at the township average of $237,500.
Shamong Township – Tax levy decrease of 0.84 cents, resulting in a decrease in regional school taxes of $23.36 on a home assessed at the township average of $308,812.
Southampton Township – Tax levy increase of 3.02 cents, resulting in an increase in regional school taxes of $58.63 on a home assessed at the township average of $192,286.
Tabernacle Township – Tax levy increase of 3.76 cents, resulting in an increase in regional school taxes of $104.62 on a home assessed at the township average of $265,357.
Woodland Township – Tax levy decrease of 3.81 cents, resulting in a decrease in regional school taxes of $101.33 on a home assessed at the township average of $256,400.