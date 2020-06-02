MEDFORD >> Lenape High School’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Club, led by advisor Megan Cashman, competed at the New Jersey FBLA State Leadership Conference.
At the virtual conference, members competed in events that tested their business knowledge and skills. Two Lenape members excelled in the competition this year.
Jonathan Yao placed first in the state for Advertising and Arti Singh placed fifth in the state for Organizational Leadership.
Future Business Leaders of America is the largest career student business organization in the world. Each year, the FBLA helps over 230,000 members prepare for careers in business. Both Lenape team members will now compete at the FBLA Virtual National Leadership Conference this summer.