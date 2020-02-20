SHAMONG >> Seneca High School will soon have a new principal. During its regular meeting Feb. 19, the Lenape Regional High School District (LRHSD) Board of Education approved the appointment of Brad Bauer as the next Seneca High School principal.
Bauer has served for the past 12 years as an assistant principal; athletic and activities director; and supervisor of health, physical education and school nurses. He will fill the principal position when Jeff Spector retires this summer. The LRHSD Board previously approved Spector’s retirement at its Dec. 18 meeting.
According to LRHSD Superintendent Carol Birnbohm, Bauer was selected after a rigorous interview process. “I am proud to recommend Brad as our next principal for many reasons, including, but not limited to, the success he demonstrated as a well-established school leader serving the communities of Southampton, Shamong, Tabernacle and Woodland,” she said. “His positivity and enthusiasm for Seneca are infectious, and we are eager to see Brad build upon the great initiatives accomplished by Spector and the entire Seneca staff.”
Spector expressed confidence in Bauer’s ability to step into the principal role, noting his colleague’s “experience and deep knowledge of the school and community.”
Bauer was raised in Southampton and is an LRHSD alumnus as a Lenape High School graduate. He and his wife, Bridget, also chose to raise their family in Southampton. Their son, Jackson, is a freshman at Seneca; son, Travis, is in seventh grade; daughter, Riley, in fifth grade; and son, Chase in second grade – the youngest three all are enrolled in Southampton Township Schools.
Bauer contributes to the community as head coach/director of wrestling operations for Seneca Youth Wrestling and as a coach for his daughter’s soccer team, Seneca United. He also officiates wrestling through NJSIAA.
Bauer comes from a family of educators, which deepens his appreciation for the profession and his understanding of how educators can strengthen their communities. He is following almost the identical career path of his father, Mike, who was both an assistant principal and athletic director before moving into the principal role at Lenape High School. His mother, Dorothy, was an English and history teacher in Southampton Township Schools, his wife is a counselor at Tabernacle’s Kenneth R. Olson Middle School, and his brother, Greg, is an environmental science teacher and head wrestling coach at Seneca.
“I have chosen to live in this community largely because of the schools, so I am ready for the new challenge ahead of leading Seneca forward to ensure our students receive the best education,” Bauer said. “I have been lucky to have a strong mentor in Jeff Spector, who has helped prepare me for this new role as principal.”
Bauer previously taught math at Lenape High School from 2007-2008, during which he also served as assistant athletic director. Prior to joining LRHSD, he was an assistant principal at Maple Shade High School from 2005-2007.
Bauer graduated from North Carolina State University in 1998 with a B.S. in education, and he earned his master’s degree in school leadership from Wilmington University in 2003.
Spector’s final day with the district is July 31, 2020, marking the end of a 33-year career in education, 12 of which he spent as Seneca’s principal. “It feels like an accomplishment in and of itself to have spent so much of my career surrounded by incredible students and families, hard-working staff, supportive and innovative central office administrators and superintendents, and the most caring and dedicated board members.”
Knowing that Seneca is in good hands with Bauer, Spector looks forward to retirement and spending more time with his family: wife, Lisa; daughters, Robin and Dina; and stepdaughter, Jodi Schauer, a 2015 Seneca graduate.