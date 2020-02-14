MEDFORD >> The Lenape Regional High School District (LRHSD) will host the annual Student Job Fair featuring representatives from more than 40 area businesses that will discuss paid and volunteer opportunities for students.
The fair is open to students from Lenape, Shawnee, Cherokee and Seneca high schools, who are 14 years of age and older.
The Student Job Fair will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Lenape High School North Gymnasium, 235 Hartford Road, in Medford.
The fair is an excellent opportunity for both employers and district students to meet and discuss employment openings. Prospective employers who would like to participate should visit www.lrhsd.org/jobfairregistration to register.
For further information, visit www.lrhsd.org/jobfair.