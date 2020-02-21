EVESHAM >> Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice honored Terri Goldfine, manager of clinical information, of Lumberton for 20 years of service to the not-for-profit organization at this year’s Winterfest celebration – an annual event recognizing employees and volunteers for their service milestones and continued dedication to Samaritan’s mission.
“Terri has enriched the lives of hundreds of patients, family members, co-workers and staff members with her loving nature and compassionate care,” said Mary Ann Boccolini, president and CEO of Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice. “To those who know Terri, her energy is contagious – she is a resourceful, dedicated and her work ethic is impeccable.”
Since she joined Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, Goldfine has served in various roles including admissions RN, referral center RN, visiting on-call RN, primary on-call RN, clinical manager for interdisciplinary teams, as well as manager of on-call RNs. She also managed The Samaritan Center at Mount Holly and played a crucial role in the opening of The Samaritan Center at Voorhees. Goldfine’s clinical expertise was pivotal in the planning, hiring, training and orientation of staff when the new Center opened in 2016.
“We are so grateful to Terri for her service on behalf of Samaritan patients and their families,” continued Boccolini. “We deeply appreciate her dedication to our organization these past 20 years, and are proud to have such a skilled nurse and manager on our team.”