EDGEWATER PARK >> Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Edgewater Park Township Police Chief Robert D. Hess have announced that a 27-year-old man was fatally shot late June 11 outside of the Orchard Park apartment complex on Woodlane Road here.
The victim, Damian T. Hampton of Burlington City, was shot multiple times at approximately 11:15 p.m. He was transported to Virtua Willingboro Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 12:15 a.m. June 12.
No arrests have been made. It is not believed that members of the public should be fearful for their safety in connection with this incident.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113. Information can also be emailed to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.
The investigation is being conducted by detectives from the BCPO and the Edgewater Park Township Police Department.