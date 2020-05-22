EVESHAM >> On May 19, members of the Evesham Police Narcotics Unit conducted a proactive narcotics investigation into the illegal sale of marijuana and cocaine here.
During an investigative stop of the suspected drug dealer’s vehicle, a search was conducted by investigators, resulting in the discovery of marijuana intended for sale in the township.
William Conte, 55, of Medford was arrested and charged with 4th Degree Distribution of Marijuana, 4th Degree Loitering to Distribute Narcotics, 3rd Degree Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine, and Possession of Marijuana (Disorderly Persons Offense).