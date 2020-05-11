Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Pemberton Township Acting Police Chief David King have announced that a Medford Township man has been charged with fatally shooting a 64-year-old Pemberton Township resident earlier this year outside of the victim’s home.
Tristan Majeed, 50, of the 300 block of Haynes Run, was charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon and Certain Persons not to Possess Firearms.
Majeed was served with the warrant last night at the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly, where he is being held on other charges. He will be scheduled for a detention hearing in Superior Court, and the case will then be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.
The investigation determined that Majeed shot Kenneth Ryan on January 20 outside of Ryan’s Apache Trail residence in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township. The motive for the shooting continues to be investigated.
Ryan was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, where he was pronounced dead two days later.
An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined that the victim died as the result of being shot in the head.
Majeed will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Bob Van Gilst, supervisor of the BCPO Major Crimes Unit – Violent Crimes Section.
The case was investigated by detectives from the Prosecutor’s Office and the Pemberton Township Police Department. The lead investigators are BCPO Detective Sergeant Brian Miller and Pemberton Township Detective Jay Luis.