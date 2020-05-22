MEDFORD >> The glorious display of full-size American flags fluttering in the breeze at Freedom Park won’t be the same as last Memorial Day week - but honestly, nothing is really the same in this time of COVID-19.
Last year was the first for the Rotary-sponsored Burlington County Field of Honor at Freedom Park, located off Union Street in Medford. The display is intended to recognize and pay tribute to hometown heroes from across Burlington County - veterans, active military, first responders, etc. At the 2019 event, members of the public were invited to sponsor a flag in honor of a specific hero of their choice. And then each evening at sunset, the names of the hometown heroes were solemnly read, followed by Taps performed by a bugler.
Since social distancing rules will keep people from congregating for parades or memorial tributes this year, Medford Sunrise Rotary decided to create a display of 200 flags that people can either view from their vehicles as they pass by Freedom Park or experience close-up if they drive through the park. Rather than honoring specific individuals, this year’s display not only pays tribute to all veterans (those still living and those who have died), active military and first responders, but also to healthcare professionals and essential workers; the people on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.
The solemn display will be at the park from Friday afternoon, May 23 through Saturday morning, May 30. Visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles to view the display, and/or to follow the rules of social distancing.
To learn more about the Burlington County Field of Honor, to make a contribution or to sponsor a hero at next year’s event, please go to burlcofieldofhonor.com. Proceeds benefit carefully vetted charities, with an emphasis on those serving wounded and disabled veterans.
For more information about Medford Sunrise Rotary, go to medfordsunriserotary.org.