First, the good news:
MEDFORD >> Most financial professionals agree that the market has been experiencing incredible growth over the past decade, creating an unanticipated boost in the bottom line for individuals, small businesses and corporations.
According to the experts at Padden Cooper, LLC, an accounting firm in Medford, it’s the kind of steady growth that would have been unimaginable a dozen years ago. “Think about it,” said Dan Padden, one of the firm’s partners, “banks have lots of money to lend, businesses have tons of cash on hand, retirement accounts are growing dramatically, personal wealth is soaring.”
But does Padden and his staff believe that people should respond to the favorable market conditions by socking away surpluses, ignoring what they owe (like low-interest debt) and saving for that proverbial rainy day? Not quite. “There’s another answer and it’s a simple one, but most people aren’t even thinking about it,” Padden said. “They should take advantage of cash on hand or money in securities and get serious about paying down their debt.”
A market turn is inevitable:
Here’s what individuals and businesses need to keep in mind, Padden advises. “This prosperity will not last; history has taught us that there will be a market correction.”
When will that market correction happen? It’s hard to predict, Padden said. “Timing the market is difficult, if not impossible. But there are things to consider.” For instance, while financial planners may say to ride the market, to diversify stocks or to put money into their recommended funds, it may not be the financially prudent thing to do. “Of course people should continue to build their portfolios, but if they have extra cash available, they should really think seriously about paying down their debt.”
Padden said he has clients who are overburdened with debt - many of them in their 50s and 60s, and they’re running out of time to earn. “Debt is going to eat us up if we don’t stay on top of it,” he said.
Planning is everything:
The first thing Padden advises clients to do is to have a six-month cash reserve in an easily accessible money market account. Then they should create a five- to ten-year financial plan for the future, taking into consideration life events that could happen during that window of time - college tuition, retirement, job loss, healthcare needs, etc. - and to plan accordingly. “And their next priority should be to pay down their debt - credit card bills, student loans, mortgages, home equity lines of credit,” he said.
The pathway to financial freedom:
1-Pay down all debt to zero starting with any credit card debt and/or student loans. Start with the highest interest rate accounts first.
2-Next, attack any car loans, personal loans and home equity lines of credit that may no longer be tax deductible. (A CPA can advise on the specifics.)
3-Then pay down mortgage loans aggressively. In fact, people should consider doubling up on payments.
4-For those nearing the typical retirement age (65-67) who are still saddled with debt, Padden suggests they consider staying in the workforce for several more years and using the steady income to get serious about paying down debt.
The bottom line:
“Just think about the peace of mind that comes with being debt free,” Padden said. “People should talk to experts who can help them carve out a plan. They need to see the pathway out of debt. And now is the time to do it.”