Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Mount Laurel Police Chief Stephen Riedener have announced that a 56-year-old Mount Laurel man has been charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.
Marco Pulcini, 56, of Wilderness Run Court, was charged with four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Second Degree).
Pulcini was arrested on Feb. 7 at his residence following the execution of a search warrant. Multiple electronic devices were seized and will be examined by detectives from the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit.
The investigation began after the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit received information regarding Pulcini’s online activities from United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office.
The investigation revealed that Pulcini utilized file-sharing software to allow others to access child pornography in his possession.
Pulcini was released following a first appearance over the weekend in Superior Court in Mount Holly. The case will now be prepared for presentation to a Burlington County Grand Jury for possible indictment. He will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Remy.
The investigation was conducted by the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit, with assistance from United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office, the New Jersey State Police and the Mount Laurel Township Police Department. The lead investigator was HSI Special Agent Jennifer Miller, who is presently designated as an acting BCPO detective.
The Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit is a member of the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the New Jersey State Police Cyber Terrorism Task Force.