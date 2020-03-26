Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a 29-year-old Mount Laurel man has pled guilty to possessing child pornography.
Under an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, Robert J. Dwyer, of Hollowell Way, will serve three years in New Jersey state prison in exchange for pleading guilty to one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
The plea was entered March 11 in Superior Court in Mount Holly before the Hon. Jeanne T. Covert, A.J.S.C., who scheduled sentencing for June 24.
The investigation began after the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding Dwyer’s online activities.
The investigation revealed that Dwyer would utilize an online search engine to seek out child pornography.
He was arrested in August at his residence following the execution of a search warrant, during which multiple electronic devices were seized.
Dwyer will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Remy.
The investigation was conducted by the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit, with assistance from United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office, and the Mount Laurel Township Police Department.
The lead investigator was BCPO Detective Kevin Sobotka. The Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit is a member of the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the New Jersey State Police Cyber Terrorism Task Force.