Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a 42-year-old Staten Island man has been charged with attempting to arrange a sexual encounter with someone he met online and believed was a 14-year-old girl.
In reality though, John Emilio, of the 600 block of Wooley Avenue, was communicating with a detective from the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit. During the investigation, Emilio sent nude pictures of his genitals, said he was very excited that he would be having sex with a girl so young, and looked forward to taking her virginity.
Emilio was charged with Attempted Luring (Second Degree), Providing Obscene Material to Person Under 18 (Third Degree) and Attempting to Debauch the Morals of a Child (Third Degree).
Emilio became a suspect in November during a BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit proactive investigation into the exploitation of children in cyberspace. He had discussed coming to Burlington County to have sex with the girl, either at a Route 130 motel or inside of his vehicle, but the trip never materialized.
Emilio was taken into custody Feb. 25 at his residence following the execution of a search warrant. He waived extradition and will be brought to New Jersey in the near future. The case will now be prepared for presentation to a Burlington County Grand Jury for possible indictment. Emilio will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Remy.
The investigation was a cooperative effort involving the New York City Police Department Computer Crimes Squad, which is a member of the New York City Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Assistance was provided by United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office, the Cinnaminson Township Police Department and the Richmond County District Attorney’s Office in New York.
The lead investigator was BCPO Detective Sergeant Dave Kohler, who oversees the High-Tech Crimes Unit.
The Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit and the Cinnaminson Township Police Department are members of the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The BCPO also belongs to the New Jersey State Police Cyber Terrorism Task Force.